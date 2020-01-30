Stay away from corruption or get sacked: KTR

Newly elected councillors and corporators were told to stay away from corruption or face severe consequences from the government, including removal from the posts.

The warning came from Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao, while speaking to the newly elected members of the municipal polls at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday.

KTR said if someone was constructing a house, officers and councillors were the first to demand money, and this practice should stop now onwards. Similarly, the government would not spare anyone deliberately delaying granting building permit.

He said since the party had asked the aspirants to read the new Municipal Act thoroughly there was no way corrupt practices would be spared. Even recommendations from the MLA or a Minister would not help and corrupt people would be sacked.

KTR wanted to know why officials took so much time to study the building plans submitted to them. Building rules were not rocket science and there was no reason for any delay in granting permit. He wanted the councillors to be active participants and sought suggestions from them for improving the Municipal Act.

The Minister also patted himself and the party for allocating 57% of seats to women though the reservation was 50%. He advised the new elected members to work with focus, ignoring criticism from the opposition. The government would grant ₹3,000 crore for municipalities every year and there was no reason for them to fear lack of funds.

‘Insult to people’

KTR took objection to Congress and BJP attributing the TRS victory to distribution of money and liquor and said this was an insult to the voters of Telangana, who had consistently supported Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao due to his welfare schemes. He said if TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy lost confidence in the systems he should leave politics and sit at home.