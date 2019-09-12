‘Statistics commission should monitor national income data’

The National Statistical Commission (NSC) should look into the recent controversy over the credibility of data on national income, said former RBI governor C. Rangarajan. The Commission’s Chairman Bimal Kumar Roy responded positively to the suggestion.

Rangarajan, also the president of C.R. Rao Society, was the chief guest at the C.R. Rao Birth Centenary celebrations organised at the C.R. Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science (AIMSCS), University of Hyderabad, in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines, he said that the recent controversy over the credibility of data on national income was unfortunate. “We must understand that statistics builds on data and that is why we need data that are credible, timely and adequate. The new data do not seem to be consistent with the old data. There has been a change in the methodology also,” he said.

Since a number of questions have been raised regarding the credibility of the data, it is necessary for the National Statistical Commission to look into various issues that have been raised and come up with clarification so that the credibility will once again be restored.

Dr. Rangarajan said that the new methodology, particularly in estimating manufacturing, uses MCA-21 and those data were not available to the general public. “That should be made available to the public and official statisticians must look into these numbers once again carefully,” he said.

Asked to comment on Rangarajan’s suggestion, Prof. Bimal Kumar Roy, who attended the function, told The Hindu that the Commission was constituted only recently. The first meeting was held on July 25. The panel was trying to resolve the issues in about two months. There were other important things too. The Rangarajan Commission, way back in 2006, made several recommendations and many of them have not been looked into. “That is also our primary task,” Prof. Roy said.