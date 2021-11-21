State’s NEET ranks released for informative purpose

The State ranks of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into MBBS courses in Telangana were released by Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

The varsity said that the list was to provide information to students and not an official one as it was prepared based on the registrations done by students at the time of submitting their NEET applications. The final merit list will be released after the students apply for admissions. The national rankings of NEET were released a couple of weeks ago.

As per the Telangana unofficial list, the top 10 rankers in the State are Mrunal Kutteri, who also stood first at the national level, followed by Khandavalli Shashank, Kasa Lahari, Emani Srinija, Dasika Sri Niharika, Pasupunuri Sharanya, Bollineni Viswas Rao, Kannekanti Lasya Chowdary, Gajjaja Samaihana Reddy, and Gandla Pramod Kumar.

In the top 100 ranks, 66 students belong to the General Category, 29 from Backward Classes and five from SCs. Among the top 100 candidates, 55 are boys and 45 girls. In the top 10 ranks, nine are from General Category while the 10th ranker is from the BC category. His national rank was 99.

The KNRUHS has already released the notification for registration of admissions into MBBS courses and counselling would be conducted based on the credentials submitted by students.