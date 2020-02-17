State’s legal luminaries get a feel of the gentleman’s game

Sunday turned fun day for judges of the Telangana High Court and members of the Telangana State Bar Council as they descended on the cricket field at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium at Uppal here.

Taking a break from daily routine, they engaged in a friendly, eight-overs-a-side cricket match — it was the Chief Justice XI and Telangana High Court Bar Association President XI.

Throughout the contest, there was camaraderie all around and that trumped all sense of competition.

Chief Justice XI scored a 19-run win in the match. Batting first, they scored 79 runs for the loss of five wickets in the eight overs with Justice K. Laxman (40) being the top-scorer. In reply, Bar Association President XI was restricted to 60 runs for seven wickets. For their side, the highest scorer was Sudershan who managed to get 12 runs.

Justice Laxman displayed a fine all-round performance, picking two wickets and conceding just 10 runs, for which he was chosen for the ‘man of the match’ award.

Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan showcased his skills with the willow briefly by scoring 10 runs. HCA Secretary R. Vijayanand felicitated the Chief Justice on the occasion.

Vice-chairman of Telangana State Bar Association K. Sunil Goud was also present.