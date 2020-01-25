State’s first Intelligence Chief get President’s Police Medal

Additional Director General of Police (Personnel) B Shivadhar Reddy was awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

Mr. Reddy, an IPS officer of 1994 batch, was the first Intelligence Chief of Telangana. Earlier in his career, he was posted as Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police and Director of Anti Corruption Bureau in united Andhra Pradesh.

He was DIG for Special Intelligence Branch, and in 2003, he worked in United Nations peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, apart from his other postings in AP.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Akun Sabharwal, who is currently on Central deputation, was among the 12 other police personnel from Telangana, who were awarded Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The medal for Meritorious Service was awarded to Commandant of 2nd Battalion, Adilabad R Venu Gopal, Additional DCP (SB) Hyderabad Md. Iqbal Siddiqui, Additional Commandant 10th Battalion Mahabubnagar P Satyanarayana, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Nizamabad, Devanaboina Pratap, and ACP Khammam Ghanta Venkata Rao.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (V&G) Nalgonda Sama Jayaram, Reserve Inspector of 8th Battalion TSSP Kondapur Srrerangam Ravindranath, Assistant Sub-Inspector Warangal K Sudhakar, ASI of TSPA M Nagalakshmi, ASI (SOT) Cyberabad R Anthi Reddy and Police Constable Officer D Ramesh Babu of Greyhounds Puppalaguda D Ramesh Babu were also awarded with medals for Meritorious Service.