State’s coronavirus tally inches closer to 2-lakh mark

1,949 new cases from among 51,000-odd tests conducted

The State recorded 1,949 novel coronavirus cases on Saturday, pushing up the total to 1,99,276 — just 724 short of the 2-lakh mark.

The first case in the State was detected on March 2. While the first set of 50,000 cases were recorded in 144 days (March 2 to July 23), the second set of 50,000 cases were detected in just 29 days (July 24 to August 21), taking the total to 1,01,865.

The 1.5-lakh mark was crossed on September 9 with addition of 48,311 more coronavirus patients between August 22 and September 9. From September 10 to October 3, another 49,100 cases have been detected. The quick spurt in cases is directly related to the scaling up of tests.

From mid-September, around 50,000-55,000 samples are tested in a day barring on Sundays, leading to detection of 2,000 to 2,400 cases a day. At present, there are 27,901 active cases, while 1,70,212 who have recovered and 1,163 have died.

While 51,623 people underwent testing on Saturday, 1,949 tested positive for coronavirus. Results of 569 were awaited.

The new cases include 291 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 156 from Rangareddy, 150 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 124 from Nalgonda and 114 from Karimnagar.

In the 62 government hospitals, 4555 oxygen beds and 911 ICU beds with ventilator were available on Saturday. In case of 231 private hospitals, 2,578 oxygen beds and 2,065 ICU beds with ventilator were vacant.