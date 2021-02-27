‘Statehood helped only one family’

‘BJP, on the other hand, is empowering the poor’

Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar has observed that the statehood to Telangana has empowered only one family and it is that of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Speaking at a talk on “Towards Building Atmanirbhar Bharath - The Role of Graduates” organised by BJP Telangana in support of the party’s candidate for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates’ Constituency in the Legislative Council, he said people of Telangana were hoping to get empowered in different ways with the achievement of statehood. But, after rising to power on the crest of statehood sentiment Mr. Rao’s family had shared everything among family members leaving the people high and dry.

On the other hand, BJP was family in itself and every member who believed in it was empowered in different ways as the party believed in the concept of country first and nation first.

He stated that BJP was empowering the poor, middle-class and the working class. Supply of free ration to about 80 crore people during the lockdown was just a small example of it.

He stated that the Centre was launching free COVID vaccination to all people aged over 60 years from March 1 and it was the Centre that was bearing the cost and no State government had any contribution in it.

“In a month’s time other sections of the population would also get the vaccine and it is also being made available in the private sector at an affordable price”, Mr. Javadekar said.

Stating that a majority people of the country were supporting BJP, he cited the example of the party’s huge win in the municipal corporation elections in Gujarat held recently, wherein the party had bagged 500 out of 600 seats even 20 years after staying in power there.

He hoped that graduates of the two Legislative Council seats goings for polls in Telangana would support the party and stated that party candidate for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar Constituency N. Ramchander Rao was the most eligible candidate in the fray.

State president of Bharatiya Janata Party Bandi Sanjay Kumar, former MP G. Vivekanand, former Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh I.Y.R. Krishna Rao and party candidate N. Ramchander Rao spoke at the meeting.