State writes to KRMB, seeks clubbing of 2 SLBC components

HYDERABAD

24 December 2021 00:10 IST

It highlights injustice done by then AP govt. to SLBC by favouring SRBC

Telangana government has brought to the notice of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) the injustice done to the area in combined Andhra Pradesh in water allocation to Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) and requested it to modify Schedules 1 and 2 of the gazette notification issued on the board’s purview by clubbing two components of the project.

Pointing out that the SLBC project was shown as two components in the two Schedules of the notification, Engineer-in-Chief (General-Irrigation) of Telangana C. Muralidhar wrote to the Chairman of KRMB that the components of intake, tunnel and other structures and an additional 10 tmc ft intake were one and the same project. In fact, the erstwhile AP had enhanced the ayacut from 3 lakh acres to 4 lakh acres without enhancing the utilisation from 30 tmc ft.

The Telangana government had increased the quantum of water from 30 tmc ft to 40 tmc ft to meet the need of the ayacut increased already and there was only one intake and not two as mentioned in the Schedules. The matter was taken to the river board’s notice earlier too, in June last year, he explained.

During the peak of 1969 Telangana movement, the then AP government had proposed SLBC before KWDT-I with 150 tmc ft utilisation through gravity with a tunnel to draw water from Srisailam reservoir at 825 feet level to irrigate 8 lakh acres. However, by 1973 the project was relegated to surplus waters as the then government had given priority to projects service outside basin areas in Andhra. In July 1982, the then govt., had issued orders for taking up SLBC by allocating dependable water available against the share of 45 tmc ft out of 80 tmc ft of Godavari diversion through Polavaram project in tune with GWDT award. However, the Central Water Commission had returned the detailed project report of SLBC in August 1986 asking the State government to resubmit it after Polavaram was cleared by it. Srisailam Right Bank Canal (SRBC) taken up to serve outside the basin areas was given CWC clearance in 1981 as the then government had neglected SLBC in the matter of getting available dependable water allocated to SLBC against the Polavaram diversion share of 45 tmc ft by giving priority to SRBC, Mr. Muralidhar explained.