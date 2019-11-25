State witnessing authoritarian regime, says CPI

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy alleged that the State was witnessing authoritarian regime with the ‘centralisation of powers’ in the hands of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao leaving the Ministers and the ruling party MLAs in quandary.

Addressing a joint meeting of the CPI Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem district councils here on Monday, he slammed the TRS dispensation charging it with landing the State in a “debt-trap” by making “hallow claims” of achieving Bangaru Telangana.

Resentment is brewing among all sections of the State over the “vindictive attitude” of the ruling dispensation towards the agitating staff of the TSRTC, Mr. Reddy alleged, demanding that the State government should immediately allow the RTC employees to join duty and take urgent steps to save the Corporation.

He lambasted the BJP-led Central government accusing it of trying to promote privatisation in a big way in Indian Railways and the BSNL, in a bid to weaken the public sector entities.

He flayed the BJP for allegedly resorting to unethical practices to cling onto power in Maharashtra by making a mockery of democracy.

CPI senior leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao among a host of other party leaders from both the districts attended the meeting.

Earlier, Mr. Venkat Reddy participated in ‘Save RTC’ rally organised by the agitated TSRTC employees in the town.