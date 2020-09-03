‘State will get sufficient urea’

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy met his Cabinet colleague and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda to discuss the issue of supply of fertilizers to Telangana during the agriculture season in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He was informed that the projected requirement of the State for the entire kharif season was 10 lakh metric tonnes. The requirement from April 1 to Aug.31 was 8 lakh MTs against which 10.17 lakh MTs, including the opening stock of 4.01 lakh MTs, was ensured by the Ministry concerned. From April 1 to August 31, the sales of urea had been 8.68 lakh MTs as compared with the 5.09 lakh MTs during the corresponding period last year.

Despite this unprecedented high demand for urea this season, the availability had remained comfortable, Mr. Gowda said. For August, against the projected requirement of 2.50 lakh MTs, the fertilizers department had ensured availability of 4.52 lakh MTs (including opening stock of 2.67 lakh MTs). The stock of urea available as on August 31 in Telangana was 1.49 lakh MTs, he said.

For this month, against the requirement of 2 lakh MTs, a supply plan of 2.10 lakh MTs had been allocated and the imported urea vessels were lined up and expected to reach the ports feeding TS in a fortnight. Mr. Gowda also assured Mr. Reddy, that the fertilizers department would continue to monitor closely the requirements of fertilizers of TS and would ensure that the stocks required were met without causing any problems to farmers.