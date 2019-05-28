State will be seed capital of the world: Minister

The 32nd International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) Congress to be hosted by Telangana in Hyderabad from June 26 to July 3 would provide huge opportunities for transformation of the State from the seed capital of the country to seed capital of the world, Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy hoped here on Monday.

He reviewed the arrangements being made for the prestigious event being held for the first time in Asia with Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C. Parthasarathi, Commissioner of Agriculture Rahul Bojja, Managing Director of Telangana State Seed Development Corporation K. Keshavulu and others. At the meeting, Mr. Parthasarathi gave a PowerPoint presentation on the ongoing preparations for the ISTA congress.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister said the State government has been implementing several measures towards making Telangana the seed capital of the country.

Conducive weather conditions for quality seed production and location of several national and international research institutions in agriculture and other areas is making Telangana the destination for seed industry in the country, he noted.

The Minister suggested the officials to invite those working for the development of agriculture sector and progress of farming community both at State and national-level to the event along with other stakeholders.