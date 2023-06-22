State-wide protests: Congress cadre burn effigies of ten-headed mythological demon king

June 22, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR/JAGTIAL

Cadre of the Congress on Thursday burnt effigies of the ten-headed “Ravana,” the mythological demon king, in Karimnagar, Mallial and several other parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district in a symbolic protest against what they called ruling BRS’s “misrule.”

Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar took part in the protest at Mallial in Jagtial district.

Addressing the demonstrators, Mr Prabhakar alleged that several promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao such as unemployment allowance to jobless youth, waiver of farm loans, 12% reservations to minorities and jobs for unemployed youths remained unfulfilled till date.

“The BRS government has spent huge sums of public money in the name of “21-day Decennial Celebrations” with a dubious record of broken promises,” he charged, saying people will outright reject the ruling BRS at the next hustings and extend their full support to the Congress for carving out Telangana under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi during the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre in 2014.