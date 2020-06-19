State Waqf Board staffer succumbs

The senior citizen working at the Telangana State Waqf Board who tested positive for coronavirus breathed his last on Friday morning.
According to TSWB sources, the 62-year-old COVID-positive patient worked as an attender in the Establishment section. He is said to have stopped reporting for duty from June 10. Later, he was admitted to a private hospital where he developed COVID-19 symptoms and then was moved to Gandhi Hospital where he died.
TSWB officials confirmed that the attendance on Friday was much lower compared to any other day post ‘Unlock 1’.
Most of the employees who came to the office, left in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, sources said that a senior official of the Health department at BRK Bhavan tested positive.
Three other employees working at the Minorities Welfare department showed coronavirus-like symptoms. They were told to get themselves tested.
