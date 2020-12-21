State urges Centre to release its share of MGNREGS payment

Errabelli writes to Tomar stating just ₹695 cr. out of ₹1,719 cr. have been released

The State government has requested the Centre to release ₹1,024.59 crore pending funds for material and administration components of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in Telangana.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the State government has already generated 13.37 crore persondays against the annual approved labour budget of generating 13.75 crore persondays. The achievement was 97.3% as on December 20.

He stated that 51.87 lakh wage-seekers belonging to 29.87 lakh households were provided wage employment as part of the scheme.

He explained to the Union Minister that out of the ₹526 crore outstanding material component of 2019-20, ₹394.5 crore of the Central share is still due.

Wage expenditure

For the current year, based on the wage expenditure of ₹2,255.5 crore, the material component entitlement was ₹1,503.66 crore, and ₹1,127.75 crore out of it was the Central share. The admin component received from the Centre during the year was ₹197 crore, the Minister said.

Stating that the total Central share of material and admin components to be received this year is ₹1,719.25 crore, Mr. Dayakar Rao said only ₹694.66 crore was released to the State so far and the remaining ₹1,024.59 crore is yet to be released by the Centre.

He requested the Union Minister to expedite the release of MGNREGS dues to the State and help creation of assets by completing the ongoing works.