State urged to buy red gram under MSP

Hyderabad

28 February 2020 00:37 IST

Congress MP writes to KCR

Telangana Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure that the entire redg ram crop be purchased by the officials and not restrict the number of quintals for each farmer.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Reddy said officials are coming up with strange restrictions like limiting purchase of 10 quintals from each farmer, asking farmers to prove their identity and also proof of cultivating the same in their farm. It is ridiculous that red gram is not being purchased of the farmers who have not enrolled online, he said.

He said the government had announced minimum support price of ₹ 5,800 per quintal but private traders are paying just between ₹3,800 and₹4,000 per quintal, resulting in a loss of ₹2,000 per quintal to each farmer.

Mr. Reddy blamed the State government for wrong estimation of the produce and the Central government for restricting the purchase to just 47,500 metric tonnes of the produce. Since the production is more, officials are now limiting the purchase to just 10 quintals per farmer. He said farmers have now come onto the roads demanding purchase of all the produce at the MSP but the much trumpeted Rythu Samanvaya Samitis (Farmers Coordination Committees) are no where to be seen. The government must understand the predicament of farmers and purchase all the redgram produced in the State, he demanded.

The Parliament member alleged that some ruling party leaders have colluded with traders and are forcing farmers to sell their produce at a lower price.