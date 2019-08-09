State to push for national festival status to Medaram Jatara

The State government has decided to request the Central government to recognise Medaram Jatara as a national festival.

The government has started efforts for successful conduct of the Jatara, considered as the biggest tribal festival in the country with an attendance of over 1.5 crore people from different parts of the country, slated between February 5 and 8 next year. The emphasis for the next edition of the biennial festival will be on construction of permanent structures for the convenience of the visiting devout and the government had allotted ₹10 crore for land acquisition and other works.

Ministers E. Dayakar Rao, A. Indrakaran Reddy and Koppula Eshwar reviewed the arrangements that are being made for the festival with senior officials on Thursday. Speaking to reporters later, they said the Union Tribal Welfare Minister and Ministers of different States would be invited for the festival. In addition, it was also decided to send invitations to prominent people representing tribes in different countries.

The officials concerned were directed to take suggestions of the priests and representatives of the tribal communities while making arrangements for the festival. Officials had been directed to ensure that pilgrims visiting the Jatara did not face any inconvenience and at the same time, make arrangements for constructing permanent structures for accommodating pilgrims, police and other sections.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was particular that the officials concerned focussed on permanent measures rather than making arrangements in a hurry during the festival period. Officials were accordingly instructed to prepare comprehensive report on the facilities that were required at Medaram so that the report could be submitted to the Chief Minister for his consent to take up necessary works. Steps should be taken to constitute a committee, prominently featuring representatives of tribal communities, to suggest measures for the successful conduct of the festival and oversee the arrangements.