State to promote bamboo cultivation: Vinod Kumar

The State government has resolved to focus on promoting bamboo cultivation in different parts of the State as an alternative to teakwood.

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar said given the shortages faced in the availability of teak, it was decided to promote bamboo cultivation as an alternative.

Multiple uses

Encouraging bamboo plantation would ensure supply of raw material for different applications like furniture, flooring, windows, handicrafts and others.

Mr. Vinod Kumar chaired a high-level meeting on Mission Bamboo at the horticultural training institute here on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Agriculture Principal Secretary C. Parthasarathy and Horticulture Commissioner L. Venkatram Reddy, among others.

The Planning Board vice-chairman expressed concern that the shortage of teak and related wood was likely to become more pronounced in the coming days and hence, it was decided to opt for bamboo cultivation to cater the needs of different sectors.

The Government would soon hold a seminar on bamboo cultivation related issues to elicit views of bamboo planters, experts and senior officials on the different aspects involved in it.

According to a press release, officials explained about the current status of bamboo cultivation and the future prospects to the participants through a power point presentation.