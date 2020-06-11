State to file review petition in apex court

The State government has decided to present a strong case in the Supreme Court for continuing the order facilitating appointment of persons hailing from the Scheduled Tribe communities as teachers in the schools in the Agency areas.

The government has decided to engage a senior and experienced advocate to take up the case on behalf of the State in the Supreme Court.

The decision follows Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s instructions to the officials concerned to file a review petition in the apex court against its decision to scrap the government order (G.O. Ms. 3).

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to protect the interests of tribes and it has therefore decided to file a review plea before the apex court seeking permission to continue the operation of the orders.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod convened a meeting of senior officials of the department to review the situation arising out of the scrapping of the government orders here on Thursday. She said the government would engage the services of senior advocate to take up the case on behalf of the State in the Supreme Court. The orders, issued in 2000, facilitate appointment of STs as teachers in the Agency areas.

The Supreme Court had unfortunately struck down the orders at a time when the country was under lockdown due to coronavirus (COVID-19), she said adding the apex court should have studied tribes before delivering its verdict. The government took the views of legal experts before finalising its decision to file review petition and it was decided to nominate a senior advocate to fight for the State’s cause.

The Minister urged the Central government to cooperate with the State in ensuring restoration of the orders which contributed significantly to the cause of the STs. She said she had briefed the Union Minister Arjun Munda about the development and lamented that the Supreme Court’s judgement came at a time when the State was impressing upon the Centre the need to enhance the reservation for STs in proportion with their population.

Asked about the deeksha plan by the Congress which alleged that the State failed in protecting the rights of the tribes, she said the Opposition party’s criticism was part of its efforts to survive as people are totally in support of the government.