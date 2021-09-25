State to come up with new tourism policy

HYDERABAD

25 September 2021 22:21 IST

Minister for Tourism, Sports and Excise V. Srinivas Goud has asked officials to prepare proposals for comprehensive development of tourism sector in the State.

While reviewing the activities of the Tourism Department here on Saturday ahead of World Tourism Day celebrations on September 27, he said that government was preparing a new sports policy and on the same lines, the new tourism policy would be prepared as a model for other States.

Development of tourism spots in Kaleshwaram project areas, proposals for recognition of the Thousand Pillar Temple in Warangal and Golconda Fort and Chariminar in Hyderabad as world heritage sites were discussed at the meeting. He said there were many historic structures in the State that need to be protected.

He added that the department would give excellence awards to its partners engaged in tourism services on Tourism Day. As 2020 was COVID year, 11 partners were chosen for excellence awards in eight categories and they were presented virtually. For 2021, 19 partners were chosen for excellence awards in 16 categories. Tourism employees were chosen for a special award for their service as part of the Vande Bharat Mission.