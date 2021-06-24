State targets vaccination of over one crore people

Hyderabad

24 June 2021 23:35 IST

To be completed in a couple of days

The State government has targetted to complete vaccination of one crore people against the COVID-19 pandemic in the next couple of days.

Vaccination for a little over 96 lakh people had been completed so far and the government is trying to cover the remaining population at the earliest, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said. The government has taken up vaccination of high-exposure group people initially in order to optimally utilise the vaccine supplies made by the Centre and over 25 lakh people identified under the super spreaders category had been vaccinated so far, he said. The Chief Secretary visited Monda market and inspected the progress of workplace vaccination. He interacted with street vendors and motivated them to get vaccinated against the pandemic. Vendors appreciated the government’s efforts in arranging vaccination at the work place.

Mobile units

Mr. Somesh Kumar said that vaccination was taken up across all the 100 centres and 30 mobile units had been deployed in the GHMC limits. A mop-up drive was being done in GHMC limits and all those who missed the vaccination during the special vaccination drive were being vaccinated now.

Advertising

Advertising