State signs MoU to chart and document stepwells

February 15, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Arvind Kumar and Hyderabad Design Forum president Yashwant Ramamurthy exchanging the MoU documents in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

The Telangana government on Tuesday signed an MoU with Hyderabad Design Forum (HDF) for the research and publication of a book documenting stepwells in the State. The HDF, led by Yashwant Ramamurthy, is a guild of practising designers.

“We have researched and documented 110 stepwells over five different typologies in the State. Some of them are 1,000 years old and some 200. We are documenting all aspects including collecting oral histories associated with them,” said Mr. Ramamurthy, adding that the monograph will be out by May this year.

A sample of the stepwells documented by the HDF were on show at the JNFAU where the MoU was signed. “We want to showcase Telangana as a State with rich cultural heritage that is modern at the same time. We are working on preserving heritage sites across the city. Every week, we are getting requests for restoration of stepwells from different districts,” said Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, who signed the agreement on behalf of the State.

