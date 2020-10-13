State sees 1,708 more COVID cases

Telangana recorded 1,708 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,14,792.

While 46,835 people underwent tests on October 12, results of 1,034 were awaited. Five more COVID-19 patients died. The High Court on Monday stated that the statistics on the deaths due to COVID-19 furnished by the Public Health department were not trustworthy.

The new 1,708 cases includes 277 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, 137 from Rangareddy, 124 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 97 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 86 from Karimnagar, and 81 each from Khammam and Nalgonda.

On the whole, 36,24,096 tests were conducted till October 13. As of Monday, there were 24,208 active cases while 1,89,351 have recovered, and 1,233 persons have died.

In the 62 government hospitals, 4,618 oxygen beds and 1,039 ICU beds were available on Monday while in 228 private hospitals, a total of 2,621 oxygen beds and 2,165 ICU beds were vacant.