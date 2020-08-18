State seeks more urea

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy presenting a memorandum to Union Minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda in New Delhi on Tuesday.

18 August 2020 22:49 IST

Niranjan Reddy meets Union Minister in Delhi

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, along with Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy, called on Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadanada Gowda in New Delhi on Tuesday and requested the latter to increase the urea allotment to Telangana in the wake of increasing cultivation during the present Vaanakalam (kharif) season.

The Minister and Secretary went to New New Delhi on the directions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao following a discussion over the fertilizer issue in the State on Monday. Mr. Niranjan Reddy explained to the Union Minister that regular crops were already raised on 1.25 crore acres and there were horticultural crops in another 8.5 lakh acres. Besides, paddy transplantation was planned in another 7 lakh acres this season.

Overall, cultivation of crops this season would cross 1.41 lakh acres and accordingly the need for urea, a major soil nutrient, would also increase. Further, he explained to Mr. Gowda that use of urea was over 7 lakh tonnes so far this season in Telangana against 3.5 lakh tonnes by the same time last year. In addition, there were favourable weather conditions with bountiful rains improving the possibility of irrigation facility to higher extent. As it is, cultivation was on the rise for the last six years with improved irrigation facilities.

Stating that the Centre had allotted 10.5 lakh tonnes of urea for the season to Telangana, he said of the August quota of 2.5 lakh tonnes, only 80,000 tonnes had reached the State. Since the demand for urea would be high in August, he requested the Union Minister to increase the allotment and quota for Augustand send it to the State at the earliest. Mr. Niranjan Reddy said the Union Minister had responded positively.

At a meeting held on Monday, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had said that consumption of fertilizers by the agriculture sector in the State was nearly 15.89 lakh tonnes by August 14 this year against over 8.06 lakh tonnes by the same day last year. The total consumption of fertilizers for Vaanakalam season last year was only 14.48 lakh tonnes but it is likely to be about 22.3 lakh tonnes this season.