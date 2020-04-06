State reports 30 new cases

There was a spike in COVID-19 cases across Telanagana for the second consecutive day on Monday. The steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases is continuing with the number of positive cases touching 364. A total of 30 new cases detected on Monday.

Of the total cases detected till date, 308 are active and 12 patients were discharged taking the total number of discharged cases to 43.

No new deaths were reported in the State for the day and the number remained at 11.

Of the total positive cases, Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases at 133 followed by Nizamabad 29 and Warangal Urban 23. The highest number of 21 discharged cases too were from Hyderabad and 10 among the discharged patients were from private hospitals. Karimnagar too reported discharge of 11 patients while seven out of the 10 patients from Rangareddy district who were undergoing treatment were discharged.

‘No community transmission’

There is no evidence of community transmission in Telangana. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G. Srinivas Rao said the State government had strengthened surveillance, contact tracing and containment measures against the possible spread of the disease.

Nizamabad reported 10 new COVID positive cases, followed by six in Suryapet, three in Nirmal and two in Nalgonda. Khammam reported the first positive case on Monday.Nizamabad Collector C. Narayana Reddy said the number of COVID positive cases in the district has gone up to 29 with 10 new positive cases.

Out of the 59 participants of Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, 58 were identified and one of them died and another stayed back at Markaz, he said at a press conference.

Out of the 20 samples sent to the labs, 10 tested positive. They included seven of the Delhi returnees and three of their primary contacts.. Habeebnagar, Autonagar, Ahmedpura Colony, Quilla Road and Arsapally in the town and Renjal, Bheemgal, Bodhan, Makloor, Balkonda and Nandipet have been identified as COVID hotspots. All roads in hotspot areas would be closed down and all kinds of movement would be restricted from Monday night.

Six cases in Suryapet

Six fresh cases of COVID-19 infection were reported by Suryapet district administration on Monday, while Nalgonda officials said it diagnosed two persons positive. The total tally of positive patients stood at 24 in erstwhile Nalgonda.

According to Nalgond district officials, the six positive patients are residents of Nagaram mandal, also the primary contacts of the first positive patient from Kuda Kuda in the district. In Nalgonda, two of the Delhi returnees tested positive for the virus. The District Medical & Health Officer confirmed that there were two positive cases, but did not disclose details of their nationality and location in the district.

Three more persons tested positive for COVID infection in Nirmal which raised the total number of such cases to four in the district. One case each tested positive from Nirmal town, Chakpalli village in Narsapur (G) mandal and Bhainsa town.

A total of 97 samples were sent for testing to Hyderabad till Sunday while 43 more were sent on Monday. Of the total of 140 samples sent so far for tests, 64 have tested negative and reports for 72 are awaited, according to Collector Md. Musharraf Ali Faruqui.

Meanwhile, Khammam district reported its first positive COVID case on Monday after a 43-year-old person of Pedda Thanda in Khammam rural mandal tested positive. Official sources said that the man, a local leader of a mass organisation, had attended a meeting organised by a political party in New Delhi on March 16 and returned by a train that also carried some Markaz attendees on March 18.

Based on specific information, a team of Health department staff traced him on April 2 and kept him under quarantine. His samples were sent for testing on the same day and the test results returned positive on Monday, sources added.