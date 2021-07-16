State records 715 more COVID cases

Telangana recorded 715 new COVID cases, taking the total active cases to 10,028 on Friday. There were four fatalities and 784 recoveries as tests were conducted for 1,15,069 and results of 918 are awaited.

Hyderabad with 76 and Khammam with 68 top the list of caseloads followed by Nalgonda 54, Warangal-Urban 49, Mancherial 45, Peddapalli 41 and Rangareddy 31. Narayanpet has 0 cases and Adilabad has just two. The other lows have been Vikarabad 2, Nirmal 3, Medak and Kumram Bheem-Asifabad 4 each.

Spike in cases has been noticed in Bhadradri-Kothagudem in seven days from 23 to 39, Jagityal 20 to 25, Khammam 44 to 68, Nizamabad 6 to 10, Peddapalli 37 to 41, Rangareddy 27 to 31, Suryapet 27 to 29 and Warangal Urban 47 to 49.