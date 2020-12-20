State records 592 more COVID cases

Recovery rate crosses 97% against country’s 95.5%

Another 592 COVID positive cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday, taking the total cases so far to 2,81,414. With death of three more patients on Saturday, the number of total fatalities has increased to 1,513.

According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, 643 persons were declared recovered on Saturday taking the number of persons recovered from the infectious diseases to 2,73,013. As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, the total active cases in the State were 6,888 including 4,719 in institutional and home isolation, and the remaining 2,169 undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals.

As the number of recoveries daily continues to be higher than positive cases reported daily, the recovery rate in the State has crossed 97% and was at 97.01% as of Saturday night against 95.5% at the national level. The case fatality rate continues to be around one-third of the national rate – 0.53% in Telangana against 1.5% at the national level.

The number of samples tested for COVID positivity on Saturday were 41,970, taking the total rapid antigen, RT-PCR, TRUENAT and CBNAAT tests done in the State so far to 64,43,052. Of the tests done on Saturday, reports pertaining to 515 samples were awaited as of 8 p.m. Of the tests done, 38,250 were done in government labs and 3,720 in private labs.

Of the new cases, 119 were reported from GHMC area followed by 70 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 57 from Rangareddy and 40 from Warangal Urban district. Single-digit cases were reported from 14 districts.