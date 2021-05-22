State records 3,308 fresh cases, 21 more die

Testing dips further; GHMC logs 513 cases

COVID-19 cases as well as testing in the State continued to witness a downward trend. On Saturday, as many as 3,308 positive cases were recorded as against 3,464 a day before with 63,120 samples being tested as compared to the previous day’s 65,997.

The deaths as recorded by the bulletin released on Saturday was 21, taking the total number of fatalities in the State to 3,106.

The number of persons under treatment or in isolation in Telangana now stands at 42,959. Meanwhile, with 4,723 more persons recovering, the total number of recoveries now stands at 5,04,970.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits with 513 cases continued to record the highest number of cases in the State. The number of positive cases in neighbouring districts of Rangareddy was 226 followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri at 203.

Districts which recorded over 100 cases are Karimnagar with 161, Khamman 228, Mahbubnagar 116, Peddapalli 101, Sangareddy 120, Siddipet 110, and Warangal Urban 116.