State records 239 new COVID cases

HYDERABAD

24 September 2021 20:45 IST

Two persons died and 239 new COVID positive cases were recorded in the State on Friday.

The latest fatalities took the toll so far to 3,911. As many as 50,569 samples were tested on Friday, including 45,119 in government and 5,450 in private institutions.

According to the media bulletin released by the government, 336 persons recovered from the infection. The recovery rate in the State was 98.69% as against 97.75% at the national level.

