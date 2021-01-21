Hyderabad

State records 226 COVID cases, one dies

Telangana recorded 226 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,92,621. While 31,647 people were examined, results of 714 were awaited. One more COVID-19 patient died.

The new 226 cases include 39 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 16 each from Medchal Malkajgiri and Karimnagar, and 15 from Rangareddy.

No case was reported from Jogulamba Gadwal and Kamareddy, and only one case was detected in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

From March 2, 2020, to January 20 of this year, 75,74,184 people were tested and 2,92,621 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,920 were active cases, 2,87,117 have recovered, and 1,584 people died.

