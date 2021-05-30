State records 1,801 new cases, 16 deaths

HYDERABAD

30 May 2021 23:07 IST

Tests come down by 40%

A total of 1,801 new COVID cases and 16 deaths were reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Sunday in Telangana as tests were down to 61,053 during the day. The tests done on Saturday were 1,00,677.

With another 3,660 infected persons being declared recovered on Sunday, the total recoveries in the State have gone up to 5,37,522. The cumulative total positive cases and deaths in the State have gone up to 5,75,827 and 3,263, respectively, so far.

According to the Health bulletin, the active cases were 35,042, including nearly 18,300 undergoing treatment in private and government hospitals and the remaining staying in home and institutional isolation.

Based on the active infection cases in a particular locality, there were 81 active micro containment zones in the State as on Sunday evening, including a highest of 19 in Warangal Rural district followed by 13 in Hyderabad. The number was in single digits in another 13 districts.

According to the Health department website on availability of hospital beds for COVID treatment, a total of 37,162 beds were available in government and private hospitals, including 668 and 5,322 ICU/ventilator beds and 3,514 and 9,089 oxygen beds, respectively.

Regarding vaccination, a total of 1,10,562 doses were administered till 10 p.m. on Saturday, including 63,364 doses given to the 18-44 age group in private vaccination centres. The total vaccine doses administered in the State till Saturday night were 59,16,037.