State records 171 more COVID cases

HYDERABAD

28 October 2021 22:25 IST

GHMC area reports 58 cases

The GHMC continues to contribute a major chunk of COVID positive cases from the declining daily tally as 171 cases and one death were reported in Telangana during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the bulletin, GHMC area reported 58 cases followed by Karimnagar, Rangareddy and Hanmakonda with 13 each, Medchal-Malkajigiri 11, Jagityal, Khammam and Sangareddy six each, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Peddapalli five each. No positive cases were reported from Adilabad, Jangaon, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kamareddy, Medak, Muluru, Narayanpet and Vikarabad districts during the day.

The cumulative total of positive cases in the State so far has gone up to 6,71,000 and that of deaths to 3,952. With a total of 208 infected persons being declared recovered from COVID during the day, their cumulative total has also gone up to 6,62,922.

The active cases in the State stood at 4,126 as on Thursday evening, including 1,599 undergoing treatment in various government private hospitals and the remaining staying at home or institutional isolation. Of those admitted to hospitals, 494 were in government hospitals and 1,105 in private hospitals.

Of the total COVID in-patients, 598 are occupying ICU beds, 634 oxygen beds and 367 general beds.