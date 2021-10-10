State provides another window to apply for old-age pensions

The State government has provided another window to eligible persons who have completed 57 years of age to facilitate applying for old-age pensions. They many apply now from October 11 to 30.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Chief Secretary here on Saturday following Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement in the Assembly on Friday after a plea made by legislators to provide another window for applying for pension as several eligible persons could do so during the window provided earlier.

The Chief Secretary reviewed the issue and observed that some more eligible persons were left over. He instructed Secretary (PR&RD) Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Managing Director of Telangana State Technical Services G.T. Venkateshwar Rao to make necessary arrangements in all the Mee Seva centres to facilitate the eligible persons apply for old-age pensions from October 11 to 30.

At another meeting, the Chief Secretary told the authorities concerned to identify suitable locations within the vicinity of major government hospitals for having a functional accommodation to attendants of patients. He also told them to make arrangements for providing subsidised breakfast, lunch and dinner in collaboration with Hare Krishna Mission Charitable Foundation.

He told the officials to make arrangements for proper shelter, drinking water, sanitary facilities for comfortable waiting of the attendants duly keeping in mind the needs of women attendants. The woes of patients’ attendants was brought to the Chief Minister’s notice by Congress Legislature Party Leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday.

Mr. Vikramarka stated that attendants of poor patients in hospitals such as NIMS, Niloufer, Osmania, Gandhi, TIMS, King Koti, Fever, M.J. Cancer, Govt. Maternity and other Hospitals were facing lot of hardships in the matter of stay and food. The Chief Secretary wanted the officials to provide facilities from Dasara festival itself.

Secretary (Health) S.A.M. Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer of Hare Krishna Mission Charitable Foundation Kaunteya Das, Officer on Special Duty (Health) to Chief Minister Dr. T. Gangadhar and authorities of government hospitals attended the meeting.