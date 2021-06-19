State posts 1,362 new cases, 10 deaths

Highest of 145 infections reported from GHMC

A total of 1,362 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths were reported in Telangana during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Saturday, taking the State’s total to 6,12,196 and toll to 3,556.

On the day the State government decided to lift the lockdown, the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 infection stood at 1.11% as 1,23,005 samples were examined, including 1,17,429 tests in government facilities. Reports of 1,206 samples were awaited.

According to a bulletin issued by the public health department, the highest of 145 cases were reported from GHMC area followed by 122 in Khammam district. In 23 districts, the cases reported were in double-digit numbers with Rangareddy leading with 97 cases. In another eight districts, they were in single digits with a lowest of three in Kamareddy.

With 1,813 infected persons declared recovered during the day, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 5,90,072 so far. The recovery rate of 96.38% in the State is lower than the national average of 96.12%.

Telangana’s case fatality rate is 0.58% against 1.3% at the national level.

Active cases stood at 18,568 with 6,759 persons undergoing treatment in various hospitals and the remaining 11,809 staying in home and institutional isolation.

Meanwhile, during the 24-hour period till 9 p.m. on Friday (June 18), a total of 1,80,084 doses were administered to different categories of recipients, including 1,35,881 given to the 18-44 years age group. A total of 88,72,345 doses have been administered so far from the beginning of the vaccination drive in the State.