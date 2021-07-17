State plans to market, export fish with private partners

Fish production up by 77% in four years, says Minister

The State government is examining procurement, marketing and export of fish with private participation, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries T. Srinivas Yadav has said.

At a meeting with officials held here on Saturday on the emerging scenario of fish production, he stated that distribution of free fish seedlings every year, under which seedlings are being released into all major water bodies, had boosted fish production considerably — from 1.97 lakh tonnes production in 2016-17 to 3.49 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, registering over 77% growth in just four years, he explained.

Of the total fish produced in the State, 60% was being consumed within the State, 21% was being supplied to West Bengal and the remaining 19% to Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other States. However, the fishermen were losing out on income by selling their catch to middlemen at lower prices against the Chief Minster’s objective to empower the community socially and financially, the Minister said.

With a view to overcome such exploitation of the fishermen, the government’s Fisheries Federation was planning to purchase the fish from fishermen societies directly and sell them with the brand name of ‘Telangana Fish’, Mr Srinivasa Yadav stated. Opening mobile fish outlets was a move as part of strengthening the marketing system for fish.

The fish purchased from fishermen societies would be collected and stored cluster-wise, two-three mandals a cluster, with a plan to have about 200 clusters. Besides, there was a plan to establish processing centres — one for every 40 to 50 clusters. Steps were being taken to establish the processing units with global standards at Hyderabad (Sheriguda), Khammam, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Warangal initially, on the lands belonging to Fisheries Department, he explained.

Grading, cleaning and packing of fish arriving from the clusters as well as supply to mobile outlets and other States would be taken up at the processing units. Keeping in view the increase in fish production, more outlets would be started with private partnership (franchisees). Per capita consumption of fish was 7.88 kg in the State as against the ICMR recommendation of 12 kg, he noted.