State Page - Brief with pic

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday hosted a virtual ‘At Home’ for the inmates of the Bala Sadans across the State. As the regular ‘At Home’ could not be conducted as part of COVID preventive measures at the Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day, the Governor interacted with the inmates of Bala Sadans in a virtual mode and motivated them to work diligently to realise their dreams. “This is the happiest and memorable Republic Day for me as I interacted with the inmates of Bala Sadans. They have great confidence, communication skills and the dreams to realise and goals to achieve to serve the underprivileged in future,” she added.

