State-of-the-art driving school to come up in Medchal soon

Hyderabad

19 August 2020 23:24 IST

The stage is set for introduction of a state-of-the art driving school in Medchal-Malkajgiri district abutting the State capital.

The driving school is envisaged to bring out the hidden talents among unemployed youth and hone their skills. It will deploy modern technologies for training youth in driving light and heavy motor vehicles.

Automobile major Ashok Leyland agreed to extend its assistance in setting up the school to train unemployed youth. Accordingly, youths will be trained to drive heavy vehicles being used in irrigation, agriculture, transport and public sector undertakings like Singareni Collieries Company Limited, according to State Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar.

The development forms part of efforts to train youth in new technology vehicles like those complying with BS-6 standards as well as those entering the market. Youths undertaking training in the school will be given certificates by the National Skill Development Council, he said. Ashok Leyland has a tie-up with the Centurion University of Odisha from where the certificates would be issued. The certification would ensure that young people get better salaries after they get employed. Ashok Leyland Motors driving division head Mohammad Ali handed over the letter of the company’s consent to establish a training centre at Medchal to Mr. Vinod Kumar.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said that the development follows the efforts he had made when he was an MP. The Central government had sanctioned a driving training centre at Mandepalli in Sircilla area of the erstwhile Karimnagar with an estimated ₹21.16 crore. Works on the training centre have now been fast-tracked. He said he had urged the Central government to set up similar training centres in Warangal and Adilabad.