State not contributing funds for joint projects: SCR GM

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday said agreements on development works under joint ventures with the State government - like construction of Railway Over Bridges (ROB) and Railway Under Bridges (RUB) - are yet to materialise. Reason for this is the State government delaying initiation of new projects on cost-sharing basis, including an ROB, and an RUB in Adilabad, he pointed out. However, he declined to specify the number of such projects.

Mr. Mallya said the proposal for a new line between Adilabad and Armoor in Nizamabad district was also a non-starter because no agreement has been signed. “We held discussions with the State Chief Secretary in this regard,” he added.

The General Manager was in Adilabad with his team as part of his annual inspection tour. The team travelled between Pimpalkuti and Mudkhed Railway Stations and inspected the track for its safety, level crossings, subways, running room, colonies, circulating area and station facilites at Adilabad, Kinwat, Himayatnagar, and Bhokar stations.

‘Safety is top priority’

Later, addressing the media along with Nanded Divisional Railway Manager Upinder Singh and other officials, Mr. Mallya said the railways’ top priority was safety. “Because of constraints of maintenance at Adilabad station, new trains could not be introduced,” Mr. Mallya said.

Civil society activists of Adilabad led by S.P. Pataskar, and local businessmen submitted representations for starting new trains, extending a few, and improving frequency of some existing trains. Mr. Pataskar proposed starting a new train between Kazipet and Adilabad that will help connect passegners from a good number of districts.