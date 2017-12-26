State moots amendment to Cooperation Act

The State government is reportedly considering some major amendments to the Cooperation Act to ensure that all the cooperative institutions, especially the State-level cooperative banks and the district cooperative central banks, are made more accountable.

The government, according to officials, had accordingly initiated steps to pass a legislation giving effect to the proposed changes to make the cooperative system more effective. The legislation is likely to be introduced in the ensuing budget session of the legislature.

The decision comes in the light of criticism that the performance of the cooperative banks was not up to the mark even after steps were initiated in the erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh giving autonomy to these institutions to strengthen their functioning. Moreover, the notification of 21 new districts in place of the old districts has mandated necessary changes to ensure that the DCCBs were set up in all the districts to monitor the affairs of the primary agriculture cooperative societies.

As of now, only nine DCCBs are operational covering the 30 new districts that were notified after the reorganisation of the State. Sources said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted a total revamp of the functioning of these banks on the lines of commercial banks. Provisions were incorporated in the past in line with the recommendations made by the committee headed by Prof. A. Vaidyanathan that was constituted to recommend measures to strengthen the cooperatives to meet rural credit needs. But, the institutions failed to deliver goods as there was lack of effective coordination among the State and district level banks as well as the primary societies.

The Chief Minister is understood to have taken a serious note of the deficiencies in the functioning of these institutions which were nodal agencies in extending credit facilities to farmers at the grassroots level. It was accordingly decided to bring in changes in the existing system to make sure that there is greater accountability at all the three levels making these institutions deliver services for which they had been established.

The firmness of the government in putting in place an effective mechanism governing the functioning of these institutions was said to be one of the main reasons behind the delay in the conduct of elections to the governing bodies of the cooperative banks whose tenure is set to end next month.