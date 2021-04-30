State may get rains for next few days

Light, moderate and even thunder-showers have been forecast for the next few days across Telangana due to a trough running from west Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu across interior Karnataka.

Partly cloudy sky with no major change in temperatures either during the day or night and likely to stay at 39 degree C and 26 degrees, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has stated that the highest rainfall of 20.3 mm has been recorded at Thimmajipeta (Nagarkurnool), highest maximum temperature of 43.5 degree C recorded at Jaina (Jagtial) and lowest minimum temperature of 19.4 degree C recorded at Thimmajipeta (Nagarkurnool).

Within the GHMC area, the highest maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees was recorded at Kapra and lowest minimum temperature of 21.4 degree C at BHEL Ramachandrapuram.