State may cut expenditure by 40% in last quarter

The Telangana government has decided to impose cut in expenditure across all the departments in the last quarter of the financial year 2019-20 due to a shortfall in State’s own tax revenue of about ₹15,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore so far. This is inclusive of ₹10,000 crore proposed to be mobilised through land auction.

The State Cabinet, which mainly discussed the financial crunch in its meeting on Wednesday, opted to rein in expenditure without compromising on the main welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu input investment assistance and Aasara social security pensions. The government has no plans for imposing austerity measures as it is felt they only serve cosmetic purpose without much savings.

All the departments have been asked to take a cut of 40% of what is left in the budget allocation after the releases in the first three quarters. The cut in expenditure mainly will affect the civil work. The ongoing road projects will be slowed down while new school buildings etc will be deferred.

“It is time to tighten our belts and do a fine balance of State finances because of fall in GDP growth rate to 4.5% at the national level and subsequent fall in GST revenue and fall in State’s own revenue growth due to slow down in the economy. The 2017 demonetisation tremors are still being felt -- and both organised and informal sectors have not yet recovered. The GST rates and slabs are still being tweaked. Though the GDP growth is said to be 4.5%, the GST tax collection at national level actually nose dived bringing down share of States in Central taxes giving rise to concern that the actual GDP growth may be much lesser,” said sources.

Under the GST regime, States lost their freedom to tweak tax rates to shore up their revenues to tide over difficult financial situation. There are suggestions to increase price of certain categories of liquor (which is under State’s purview) and stamp duty on land transactions -- but government apparently is weary of increasing taxes in a falling economy. Thus, for the present, the government seems to opt for cut in expenditure until economy revives.

Contrary to the practice of States presenting their annual budgets on the higher side, Telangana government this year presented a realistic budget pegging its outlay at ₹1.46 lakh crore and brought it down by about 30% compared to the last fiscal. Yet, due to economic slowdown, State is staring at significant revenue shortfall of its realistically estimated own tax revenue of about ₹75,000 crore. The State registered a nominal revenue growth rate of 2.76% till November this financial year as against its growth rate in the range of 17% to 21% till last year. Demonetisation, GST and slow down had brought down its run of high growth rate though its performance is still better than many other States. The State became eligible for compensation of ₹1,700 crore under the GST Act as it could not achieve 14% growth. An amount of ₹2,812 crore is pending under the IGST settlement from the Centre. But given the shortfall in Centre’s GST revenues, it is unlikely the State will get its dues before the end of the financial year.

The State’s plan of mobilising ₹10,000 crore through auction of land during the year did not materialise and about 300 acres of land at Kokapet has been stalled due to a court stay for the last two months.