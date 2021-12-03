State logs close to 200 cases, 9 from ‘at risk’ countries positive

HYDERABAD:

Genome sequence reports of 13 air passengers yet to come

Maintaining the increasing trend in the COVID-19 cases, the State recorded 198 new infections on Friday, taking the total to 6,76,574. Two deaths were also reported, pushing up the death toll to 3,997 so far.

On Friday, a total of 39,140 samples were tested for COVID-19 infection and reports of 1,325 samples were still awaited.

Air passengers

The bulletin stated that 219 passengers had arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here from “at risk” countries and on screening them, nine were found positive. Four more from other countries have also tested positive. All 13 samples of those tested positive were sent for genome sequencing to check for Omicron variant.

Of the 198 cases reported on Friday, 82 were from GHMC area, 18 from Rangareddy, 15 from Sangareddy, 11 from Hanmakonda, nine from Medchal-Malkajgiri, eight each from Jagtial and Karimnagar and seven each from Khammam and Siddipet. No positive cases were reported from seven districts.

According to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health, 153 infected persons were declared recovered during the day taking their total to 6,68,854 so far. The case fatality rate has been put at 0.59% and recovery rate at 98.88%.

On the status of vaccination, the bulletin said 2,76,319 doses were administered to eligible persons on Friday. In all, 3,84,96,415 doses have been given since the launch of vaccination drive in January. Of those, 1,32,16,137 persons have taken both doses.