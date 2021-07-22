State logs 648 new COVID cases

Three persons succumb to virus; GHMC records 82 cases

Telangana logged 648 fresh coronavirus cases after testing 1,14,928 samples on Thursday, according to information released by the Department of Public Health. For the last few days, the number of cases has stayed in the band of 600-700.

Of the new cases, the highest of 82 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits while Karimnagar recorded 59, Warangal Urban 52, Khammam 46 and Suryapet 44 cases. Nirmal was the exception, recording zero cases while Kamareddy logged one case.

Three persons succumbed to the virus taking the total death toll to 3,774 in Telangana.

As on Thursday evening, the number of active cases remained 9,857 down from 9,908 on Wednesday.