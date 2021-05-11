State logs 4,801 cases, 32 deaths

A little over 75,000 samples tested; active cases hovering around 60,000-mark

A total of 4,801 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the infection tally and toll to 5,06,988 and 2,803, respectively.

With another 7,430 infected persons declared recovered, the number of recoveries have gone up to 4,44,049. The active COVID cases on Tuesday evening were 60,136, including those in home and institutional isolation.

According to a bulletin issued by the public health department on the status of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a total of 75,289 samples were tested. Reports of 2,878 samples were awaited. Of the samples tested on Tuesday, 49.5% were of primary contacts and 12.2% of secondary contacts of infected persons.

As usual, the Greater Hyderabad region and its surrounding areas continued to contribute a major chunk of the daily positive cases and leading the table with 756 cases followed by Medchal-Malkajigiri (327) and Rangareddy (325).

Other districts such as Nalgonda (254), Warangal Urban (215), Khammam (196), Nagarkurnool (189), Karimnagar (172), Vikarabad (163), Mahabubnagar (162), Mancherial (150), Warangal Rural (145) and Peddapalli (142) were also major contributors to the virus spread.

Based on the active cases, the State had a total of 109 micro-containment zones on Tuesday with a majority of 16 in Hyderabad followed by 15 in Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad, 12 each in Siddipet and Warangal Urban and 10 in Jogulamba-Gadwal.