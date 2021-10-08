State logs 201 fresh COVID cases, one death

HYDERABAD

08 October 2021 21:22 IST

GHMC tops with 64 cases

Telangana recorded 201 fresh COVID cases on Friday, including 84 from the twin cities and environs. One person died of the virus, taking the total number of fatalities, officially, to 3,927.

About 47,465 tests have been done and as many as 1,726 test reports are awaited, the official Health bulletin said.

The total number of those infected has risen to 6.68 lakh and those recovered to 6.59 lakh with 220 recoveries reported on Friday. While GHMC tops with 64 cases, Rangareddy has reported 11 cases and Medchal-Malkajgiri eight cases. Double digit figures have been reported from Warangal Urban 12 and Nalgonda 11.

Advertising

Advertising

No cases have been reported from Vikarabad, Nirmal, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu and Narayanpet, and single digit cases were found in Adilabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumrambheem-Asifabad and Medak.