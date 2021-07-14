State logistics policy approved

Major dry port to come up on 1,400 acres in State

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the logistics policy of the government with the aim to provide international market to agricultural and industrial goods produced in Sate. The meeting felt the need to promote logistics sector in view of commercial activity picking up due to expansion of agriculture and setting up of food processing units.

Therefore, it was decided to develop basic infras in logistics sector involving warehouses, cold storages, dry ports and truck dock parking. A major dry port (multi modal logistics park) over 1,400 acres will be set up in the State in public-private partnership mode. Two integrated container depots on the lines of the existing one at Sanatnagar would be set up to promote exports. Ten more logistics parks will be established like the one at Batasingaram. A Centre of Excellence for skill development in logistics sector will be set up. The Cabinet mandated the industries department to strive for investments worth ₹ 10,000 crore with development of logistics. It will created one lakh direct jobs and two lakh indirect employment.