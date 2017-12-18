State-level science fair from December 21

The Telangana State-level Jawaharlal Nehru National Science, Mathematics and Environment Exhibition (JNNSMEE)-2017 would be held here from December 21 to 23.

The three-day event is being hosted by Warangal Urban District Education Department and would be held at Telangana State Social Welfare Residential School (Boys) at Madikonda near Kazipet. The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) Director, B. Seshu Kumari, and DEO K. Naranaya Reddy said 13 exhibits from each of 31 districts would be on display. Over 400 students and 40 teachers would take part in the State-level event.

Ms. Kumari said District Collector K. Amrapali and Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, who also holds the education portfolio, were overseeing the arrangements of the event. Several committees for food, accommodation and transportation of students have been constituted for the smooth conduct of the programme. She further said December 22 would be celebrated at Maths Day, the birth anniversary of Sri Srinivasa Ramanujan at the District Science Centre here. “Another prestigious event at the south-India level -- science fair -- has been allotted to Telangana State this time and it will begin from January 8 in Hyderabad. It will be attended by the school students of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Pondicherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” she said. Mr. Narayana Reddy said the science exhibition would encourage the participants to hone their creative skills and develop scientific temper. The overall objective is to widen the resource base of the country’s scientific pool in the future, he added.