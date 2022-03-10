State-level football tournament begins, efforts to spread awareness against drug abuse lauded

Collector R V Karnan commended the Karimnagar police for harnessing the potential of sports to spread awareness against drug abuse. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the four-day State-level invitational football tournament being organised by the Karimnagar police at Dr B R Ambedkar stadium in the town on Thursday. The popular game of football is a powerful medium for spreading awareness about the ill-effects of using drugs and creating a drug-free society, he remarked calling upon youth to play an active role in spearheading the awareness campaign against drug abuse. Karimnagar Police Commissioner, V Satyanarayana, Assistant Commissioner of Police Tula Srinivasa Rao, and a host of officials and representatives of sports organisations were present. According to the organisers, 12 teams from the State are participating in the tournament. The winning team will bag a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.