State invited to participate in International Seed Conference

Telangana got a rare recognition as it was invited to participate in a conference that would be held virtually by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) on November 4 and 5.

Seed Corporation Managing Director Dr. Keshavulu will be addressing on ‘Quality Seed Production System: A success story of India: Telangana as a seed hub’ at the two-day conference being held in Rome. The programme, International Seed Conference, is being organised to discuss development of seed industry.

In a communication sent to Dr. Keshavulu on October 21, FAO senior officer and team leader Chikelu Mba informed that the presentation should be made during the parallel session titled ‘System innovations in value chain’ as well as present the report on Theme 4 (Seed Systems) in the plenary session. He was also asked to co-chair the parallel session entitled ‘Seed enterprise development and international trade.’

Representatives, Ministers, scientists and seed experts from 195 countries would participate in the conference.

The initiatives taken up for transforming Telangana as seed hub will be telecast in English, Spanish and French languages. Mr. Keshavulu was congratulated by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on the occasion.