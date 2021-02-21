Hyderabad

State Information Commission urged to hold e-hearings

A Right to Information activist sent a representation of the Telangana State Information Commission (TSIC), requesting the body to conduct online hearing of petitions.

The activist, S.Q. Masood, stated that given the COVID-19 pandemic, applicants as well as respondents, especially from the districts of the State, have been facing difficulties in travelling to Hyderabad to attend hearings. “The advantages of virtual hearings are well known. Applicants and respondents need not travel distances to appear before the Commission. Thus, justice delivery would become more efficient, faster and less costly,” he stated.

Mr Masood also requested TSIC to implement recommendations of e-committee of the apex court.

