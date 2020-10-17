State highways to have trauma centres

Hyderabad

17 October 2020 22:37 IST

KTR launches Trauma Care Centre for Nehru Outer Ring Road

The Telangana government will soon set up trauma care centres and ambulances on the State highways, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K. T. Rama Rao said on Saturday.

Mr. Rao, along with Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy, inaugurated a dedicated Trauma Care Centre for Nehru Outer Ring Road at Shamshabad.

He lauded the HMDA for working hard in providing the first-of-its-kind trauma care facility in the country on ORR.

Further, the Ministers inspected the centre and interacted with doctors via telemedicine connect, which has been set up for the paramedical staff to seek live expert medical opinion/advice from senior doctors while attending complicated cases at the centre.

“Saving lives is very important and the government has set up these centres to stabilise patients who are injured in accidents on ORR,” Mr. Rao said.

He said that giving critical care to the patients during the golden hours could save lives.

The Ministers also flagged off 10 advanced life support ambulances

These ambulances each would cover 32-km stretch, enabling immediate relief in road accidents on ORR.

The ambulances were equipped with stretchers, monitors with defibrillators (for monitoring heart, blood pressure, & giving shock during cardiac arrest), a mobile suction machine, syringe pump, glucometer, fracture splints, bandages and cervical collar for neck injuries, he said.